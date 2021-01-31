BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BOC Hong Kong in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

Shares of BHKLY stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.94.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.