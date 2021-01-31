Ultragate Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. Ultragate has a total market capitalization of $24,792.66 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultragate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultragate has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00022270 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ultragate is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,514,645 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

