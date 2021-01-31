Brokerages Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report sales of $4.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.49 billion and the lowest is $4.38 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $18.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $17.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.78. General Mills has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

