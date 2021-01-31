Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,591 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $58.10 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

