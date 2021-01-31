Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of IQVIA worth $40,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

NYSE:IQV opened at $177.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.06. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $192.34.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

