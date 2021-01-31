Usca Ria LLC Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,222 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

