3,408 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $325,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,847 shares in the company, valued at $15,992,572.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

