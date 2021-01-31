First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Earnings History for First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.