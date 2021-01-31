First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

