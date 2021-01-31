Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.94. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Level One Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

