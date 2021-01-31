Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Welltower by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Welltower by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $60.60 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

