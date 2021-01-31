VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $3,017,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 718,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,228,000 after buying an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.28, for a total transaction of $1,201,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,356 shares in the company, valued at $166,704,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,027,094.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,579. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

VRSN stock opened at $194.07 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.