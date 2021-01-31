Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

FICO stock opened at $450.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $504.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.47. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $530.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

