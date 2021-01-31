Terry L. Blaker Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 355,977 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after acquiring an additional 216,130 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,516,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 306,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 157,136 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $159.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.23 and its 200 day moving average is $150.14. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

