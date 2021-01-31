Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $8.31 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of Waters worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Waters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.83.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WAT opened at $264.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.64 and its 200-day moving average is $225.89. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $276.76.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.