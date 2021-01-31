American Research & Management Co. Acquires New Shares in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,905 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Professional Planning now owns 96,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 507.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 62,552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 184.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $56.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $58.20.

