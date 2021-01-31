KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Danaher were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after acquiring an additional 92,380 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 339,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.80.

Danaher stock opened at $237.84 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.27. The company has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.