Terry L. Blaker Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Terry L. Blaker cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 131.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 194,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 110,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

