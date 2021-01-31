Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Announces $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

Hasbro has increased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 60.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

HAS opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.66. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

