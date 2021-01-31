iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $239.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $250.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.56 and its 200-day moving average is $223.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

