Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Del Taco Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Shares of TACO opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, Director Ari B. Levy bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $221,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 444,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,451.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 88,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $336,781.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TACO. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.