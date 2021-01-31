Terry L. Blaker Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $270.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

