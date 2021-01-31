Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $215.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.57 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $238.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.83 and a 200-day moving average of $149.97.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $822,721.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,216,223 shares of company stock valued at $226,035,625 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

