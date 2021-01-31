Davis R M Inc. Takes $319,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after purchasing an additional 669,801 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 471,120 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,670,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,560,000 after purchasing an additional 345,826 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

