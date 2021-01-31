Raymond James Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $275.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.66.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 877,091 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $195,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 2,368 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

