Davis R M Inc. Invests $206,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $1,783,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $283.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.88. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $297.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

