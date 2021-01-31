959 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $894,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.92 and its 200-day moving average is $109.10. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $125.44.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

