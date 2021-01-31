851 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $584,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $131.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average is $114.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

