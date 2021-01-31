Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 385 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

STZ opened at $210.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

