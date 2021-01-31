Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,799 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

