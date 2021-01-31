Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,767 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $286.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, 140166 decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.77.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.