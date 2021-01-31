Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,719,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,921,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after buying an additional 781,390 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 644.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 542,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after buying an additional 469,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 715.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after buying an additional 428,331 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,918,000 after buying an additional 414,000 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of SFM stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato purchased 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.