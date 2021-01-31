Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,384 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,384 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,465 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,094,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,550,000 after purchasing an additional 881,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,258,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,938,000 after purchasing an additional 443,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,293,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after purchasing an additional 250,512 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

NYSE:BMO opened at $74.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

