Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.0443 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $1.58 million and $293,143.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wownero has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00068793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00133170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.00920542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00057061 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

