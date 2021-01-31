Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,790 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

NYSE:CLNC opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.