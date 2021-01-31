Lion Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.80.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $258.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.31. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.