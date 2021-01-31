Geeq Market Capitalization Hits $5.44 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Geeq has a total market cap of $5.44 million and $441,766.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Geeq has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00133170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00271652 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00067119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041109 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GEEQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.