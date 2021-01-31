Small Love Potion Hits Market Capitalization of $897,896.07 (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 34.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $897,896.07 and approximately $2.96 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00048732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00130981 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00263728 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066158 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00065813 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

