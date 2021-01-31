Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soliton will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Soliton.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SOLY stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. Soliton has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $15.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Soliton by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Soliton by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Soliton by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Soliton by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

