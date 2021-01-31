PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.327 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

PNM Resources has increased its dividend by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

NYSE PNM opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNM. Barclays downgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

