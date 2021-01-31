PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.327 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
PNM Resources has increased its dividend by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.
NYSE PNM opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PNM. Barclays downgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.