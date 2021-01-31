NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

