$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

