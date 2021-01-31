InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Update

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 839,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,704 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

