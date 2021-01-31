Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Up 82.4% in January

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 872,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.14 million, a P/E ratio of 321.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $522.23 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IEA shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,440.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,554 shares of company stock valued at $321,073. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 21.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

