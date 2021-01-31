Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Update

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $638.99 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANDY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DNB Markets cut shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC cut shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Danske cut shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

