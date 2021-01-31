Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. 488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ramsay Health Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.92.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

