Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.65

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $2.20. Hill International shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 144,497 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter. Hill International had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.
About Hill International (NYSE:HIL)
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
