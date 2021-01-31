Exane Derivatives Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 291.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in American Tower were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in American Tower by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in American Tower by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in American Tower by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in American Tower by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower stock opened at $227.36 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

