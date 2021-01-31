The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 3.6% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.