McLean Asset Management Corp Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

JPM opened at $128.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

