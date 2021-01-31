Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021


Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Alps Alpine stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APELY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alps Alpine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

