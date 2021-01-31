Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Alps Alpine stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APELY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alps Alpine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.